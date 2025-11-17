Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,606 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,606 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

