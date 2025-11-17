Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,397 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.