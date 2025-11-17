Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,783 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,113,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 189,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $248.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.36 and its 200 day moving average is $250.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $1,941,757.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

