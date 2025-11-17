Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,571 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $197.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

