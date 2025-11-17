Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,366 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,393,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 993,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 100,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 526,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

