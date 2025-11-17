Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,275 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 32.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,932.56. This represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $273.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.50 and a fifty-two week high of $496.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The company had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $350.10.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

