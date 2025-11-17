Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,223.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 60.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,846,984.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.1%

CRBG stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.