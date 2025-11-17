Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $125.29 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $114.89 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

