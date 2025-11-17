Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.