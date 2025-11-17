Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,441 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

