Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 17.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 96.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $169.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

