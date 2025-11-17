Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.8150, but opened at $8.4170. Mitie Group shares last traded at $8.4170, with a volume of 1,941 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitie Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitie Group Stock Down 0.6%

Mitie Group Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Further Reading

