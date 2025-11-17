Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.8150, but opened at $8.4170. Mitie Group shares last traded at $8.4170, with a volume of 1,941 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitie Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MITFY
Mitie Group Stock Down 0.6%
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buffett Trims Apple, Bets Big on Alphabet Ahead of Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.