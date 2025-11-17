Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Director Acquires $32,240.00 in Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) Director Carlos Migoya purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,535.84. This represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 171.76%.

MRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Millrose Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millrose Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 144.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

