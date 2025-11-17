Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 125,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 187,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This represents a 505.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

