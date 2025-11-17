Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,007,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

NYSE GS opened at $790.56 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $785.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.73. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

