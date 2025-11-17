Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 145,482 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,980,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $510.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.34. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.59.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

