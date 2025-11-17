MicroAlgo (MLGO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MicroAlgo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A MicroAlgo Competitors -419.24% -647.34% -16.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MicroAlgo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 1 0 0 0 1.00 MicroAlgo Competitors 1098 2471 5086 284 2.51

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 26.99%. Given MicroAlgo’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroAlgo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroAlgo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $75.33 million $5.37 million -0.01 MicroAlgo Competitors $1.30 billion $24.78 million -0.74

MicroAlgo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo. MicroAlgo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo’s peers have a beta of -15.10, meaning that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroAlgo peers beat MicroAlgo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

