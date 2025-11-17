MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $78.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

