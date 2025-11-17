Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.92 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $78.70 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

