Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 48.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 53.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 543,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $8,286,079.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,437,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,902,531.76. This represents a 27.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,011,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,843.83. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,318,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,674,373. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $14.05 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

