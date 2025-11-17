Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 41.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortinet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $82.31 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.