Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

