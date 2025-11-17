Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $790.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $785.07 and a 200 day moving average of $711.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

