Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $20.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

