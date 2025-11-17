Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In related news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 598,875 shares of company stock worth $58,407,848 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
