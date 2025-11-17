Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,742.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,631.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,660.10. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $32,252,997. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

