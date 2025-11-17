Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $13.20 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

