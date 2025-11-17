MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of MAX stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.26 million, a P/E ratio of -414.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.85.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
