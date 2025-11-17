Mdex Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $835.98 thousand and $14.70 thousand worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

