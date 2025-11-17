MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.0980, with a volume of 106784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MBX Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hoerter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at $93,949,920. The trade was a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MBX Biosciences by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

