Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 554,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.47% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.8%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $550.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.63. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

