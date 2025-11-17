Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 44,620 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Simon Property Group worth $183,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 219 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.85.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

