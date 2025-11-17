Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,219,681 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,691,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,219,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.25% of NIKE worth $262,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 238.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

NIKE Trading Down 2.9%

NKE opened at $64.11 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

