Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,186 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of Equinix worth $284,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $785.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $804.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.