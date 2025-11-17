Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,454 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.50% of Public Storage worth $255,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after buying an additional 143,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $274.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.81. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.