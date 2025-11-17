Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 60,035 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Diamondback Energy worth $173,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.3%

FANG opened at $149.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.07. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

