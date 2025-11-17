Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 133,057 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.33% of Pentair worth $224,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 105.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 2.5%

PNR stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.