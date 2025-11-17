Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.33% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $248,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $88.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.