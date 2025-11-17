Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $241.27 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,406 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.41% of Digital Realty Trust worth $241,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.