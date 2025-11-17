Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $215.60 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,132 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $215,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.6%

SWK stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.88%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

