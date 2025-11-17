Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $211.46 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,468 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of VICI Properties worth $211,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 86.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

VICI opened at $30.37 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

