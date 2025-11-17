Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $196.84 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $196,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 160.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $302.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200-day moving average of $273.08. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $322.36. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

