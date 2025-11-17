Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $196.84 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $196,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 160.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of JLL stock opened at $302.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200-day moving average of $273.08. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $322.36. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.29.
Jones Lang LaSalle Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
