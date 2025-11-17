Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $190.84 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,349 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.93% of Mohawk Industries worth $190,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,282,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,257.72. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,802.20. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $2,409,994. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $106.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

