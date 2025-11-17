Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 66,019 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.55% of Valero Energy worth $228,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $181.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $183.93.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

