Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Stock Holdings Boosted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average is $207.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

