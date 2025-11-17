Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Holdings Lowered by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $199.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $202.30.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

