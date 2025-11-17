Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $62.9650, with a volume of 89121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1049 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF
About Main Sector Rotation ETF
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Main Sector Rotation ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Appian The AI Play Investors Have Completely Missed?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Nu Holdings Stock Presses Higher—Breakout on Deck?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.