Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $62.9650, with a volume of 89121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1049 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

