lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 17.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,683,000 after purchasing an additional 238,332 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $170.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.48. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. William Blair downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

