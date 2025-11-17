LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,432 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $481,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after buying an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.14. The firm has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $197.18.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

