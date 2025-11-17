LSV Asset Management Sells 340,891 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,891 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.91% of Exelixis worth $344,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 900.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,032,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,463.40. The trade was a 53.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 173,005 shares of company stock worth $7,443,678 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

